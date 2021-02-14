ISL 2020-21 | Angry that we lost two points, admits Csaba Laszlo

For Chennaiyin FC, the equation was simple. They had to win each of their remaining matches to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs. Up against FC Goa, they started with a bang, having scored the first goal in the 13th minute only to see them concede six minutes later. Even though the Marina Machans took the lead for a second time at the stroke of the hour mark, super-sub Ishan Pandita levelled the scores in the dying minutes. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo was angry with his team, having dropped two points from the game.