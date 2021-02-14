Arsenal need to dramatically improve our position in league, asserts Mikel Arteta

“Yes, it’s going to be crucial. We don’t have any margin now in the league and in the Europa League, they are knockout games. So, the moment you don’t do what you have to, you are out. The level of attention and the level of performances are going to be really high and demanding - and we have to face the challenge and go through them. First of all, we have to improve our position in the league – dramatically,” Arteta said, reported Goal.