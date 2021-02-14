All about David De Gea’s performances and what he gives to team, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“It’s not about who has got the most trophies. I’m in a very fortunate position to have the ­goalkeeper department that I have – and it was a conscious decision to bring Dean [Henderson] back to have real competition. Dean has made it harder and harder for me, of course, to leave him out because whenever he plays he does really well. It’s about what you give to the team, here and now – whether you’re a left-back, right-back, on the left wing or right wing,” Solskjaer said, reported Goal.