Jack Grealish is the most talented player I have ever seen, proclaims Emiliano Martinez
Today at 8:42 PM
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez believes that Jack Grealish is essentially ‘Lionel Messi with a right foot’ and confessed that the Englishman is the most talented player he has seen. The 25-year-old has been one of the stars this season with 18 goal contributions in the league so far.
Despite all the hype surrounding Jack Grealish, few fans actually believed that the Englishman was that good until the 25-year-old stepped things up this season. Somehow, only Kevin De Bruyne has created more chances in the Premier League than Grealish with his ten assists matched by the Belgian. It has seen the Villa captain heavily linked with a move to nearly every big Premier League side but nothing has materialized as of yet.
It has seen Emiliano Martinez admit that, in his opinion, Grealish is the “most talented player I’ve ever seen” especially after watching the Englishman in training and this season. The Argentine goalkeeper further confessed that the Aston Villa captain is a lot like Lionel Messi as nobody can get the “ball off him”. He also added that while Messi is the “best ever”, Grealish has a lot of traits that the Barcelona legend does and a step ahead of even Mesut Ozil.
“He is the most talented player I’ve ever seen. He never gives the ball away. When I see Grealish running, it’s always a shot on target or a corner for us. He will drive past two or three players. I just see Messi with a right foot when he has the ball. You can’t get the ball off him. He’s the most talented English player and I’m surprised he hasn’t played more games for England,” Martinez said, reported Goal.
“Messi is Messi, he’s the best ever. But in terms of training, when Jack has the ball, people don’t want to tackle him, they respect him, he can finish, he can chop, he can do everything. When I train with Messi for the national team, it’s the same. Nobody wants to touch him, he chops people, he treats players like cones. I see that with Jack here.”
