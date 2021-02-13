ISL 2020-21 | We'll play each game as our last, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

Today at 8:44 PM
Antonio Lopez Habas admitted that they will play the game against Jamshedpur FC as their final game in order to retain their chances of finishing at the top of the league table. The Mariners have already claimed a play-offs berth after Hyderabad FC dropped points against SC East Bengal last night.
ATK-Mohun Bagan have already set foot in the play-offs, having collected 33 points from 16 matches so far with 10 wins to their name. But, Hyderabad FC’s draw against SC East Bengal last Friday night ensured that the Mariners are through to the semi-finals. For the time being, their head coach Antonio Lopez Habas is targeting to finish at the top of the points table and bag the coveted AFC Champions League berth, stating they will play their next game against Jamshedpur FC as their final one.
"The team (Bagan) is good and has confidence. Now we have to win our last four matches to increase our possibility to win the league stage. We are focused every day on the next opponent, no more. Now we have to play (against Jamshedpur) as if this is our last (final match). All matches are different and the situation is different in each match. I think the match will be hard," said Antonio Lopez Habas, during the pre-match press conference.
Even though Jamshedpur FC is placed at the sixth position on the league table, Owen Coyle has a pretty decent squad at his disposal. Habas is quite of the threat and is ready to combat it once both sides lock horns at the Fatorda Stadium.
“They (Jamshedpur) have good players in all lines. They have good centre-backs, good creative central midfielders and evidently the possibility to play with Grande and Valskis (in the attack). They also have the possibility to qualify (for the playoffs)," stated the Spaniard.
