ISL 2020-21 | We'll play each game as our last, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

"The team (Bagan) is good and has confidence. Now we have to win our last four matches to increase our possibility to win the league stage. We are focused every day on the next opponent, no more. Now we have to play (against Jamshedpur) as if this is our last (final match). All matches are different and the situation is different in each match. I think the match will be hard," said Antonio Lopez Habas, during the pre-match press conference.