ISL 2020-21 | Want to do a double over ATK-Mohun Bagan, states Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle is confident of doing a double of ATK-Mohun Bagan this season, having already defeated them early on in the tournament. Having won two of their last three matches, the ‘men of steel’ have revived their chances of qualifying for the playoffs this season.
Jamshedpur FC’s initial spark in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League faded away as the season progressed, but with the likes of Nerijus Valskis upfront and strong defence; they still have a chance to make it through the final four. The ‘men of steel’ will be up against a star-studded ATK-Mohun Bagan – a team that has already qualified for the play-offs. But, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle is confident of doing a double over the Mariners, having already defeated them earlier on in the season.
"When you get to the business end of the season, these are the games I certainly look forward to. You want to play against the best teams and the best players and tomorrow gives us a very good opportunity playing against a very good side. We have tremendous respect for them. We've beaten them earlier in the season and we want to make sure we do that again to keep the pressure on the teams above us," said Owen Coyle, during the pre-match press conference.
Jamshedpur FC’s resurgence in the last three games has been impressive, having registered a total of six out of a possible nine. Coyle feels that the boys have shown great character, but they have to keep on collecting points.
"The lads have been tremendous with the character and spirit they have shown to take six points from nine. It should have been five games unbeaten because we should have had a penalty later on against East Bengal (2-1 loss). So I think we showed a lot of character to come back from the little blip we had. But what we got to do is to keep picking up points,” added the manager.
