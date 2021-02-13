ISL 2020-21 | SC East Bengal have the best squad right now, claims Manuel Marquez

Hyderabad FC desperately needed a win to further their claim for a top-four finish in the ongoing season, with them pitted against ninth-placed SC East Bengal last Friday evening. The ‘Nizams’ took the field as favourites, but the match turned out to be an evenly poised one, with a late goal from Hyderabad FC striker helping them avenge a point at the end. Their head coach Manuel Marquez in convinced that SC East Bengal have the best squad in the ISL at the present moment and they deserve more points than they have actually got.