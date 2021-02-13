ISL 2020-21 | SC East Bengal have the best squad right now, claims Manuel Marquez

Today at 12:07 PM
Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez is convinced that SC East Bengal have the best squad in the ISL at the moment, even though they are placed at the ninth position in the league table. The ‘Nizams’ remains at the third position in the league table, having collected 24 points from 17 matches.
Hyderabad FC desperately needed a win to further their claim for a top-four finish in the ongoing season, with them pitted against ninth-placed SC East Bengal last Friday evening. The ‘Nizams’ took the field as favourites, but the match turned out to be an evenly poised one, with a late goal from Hyderabad FC striker helping them avenge a point at the end. Their head coach Manuel Marquez in convinced that SC East Bengal have the best squad in the ISL at the present moment and they deserve more points than they have actually got.
“East Bengal at this moment have the best squad in the league. Maybe they have some problems. Maybe we are playing very good practically all the season. With all the respect to East Bengal, they started the season very late. In the (transfer) market, they changed a lot of Indian players,”," said Manuel Marquez, during the post-match press conference.
“I remember they deserve to win against Mumbai. I think they deserve more points in the table. The problem is not for us though. We are doing very good in the season,” added the manager.
As per the Spaniard, they were not able to control the game in the first half, while SC East Bengal scored from a counter-attack. But, he is happy to get a point at the end of the game, which keeps them at the third position on the league table for now.
"We are satisfied because we equalized the game at the last moment. But in the first-half, we are not able to decide the game. In the second half, we shot against the post. And in the counter-attack, they score. After they score. I think we had some bad moments, nervous. (But) we got one important point," stated Marquez.
