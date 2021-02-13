ISL 2020-21 | Haven't changed a lot, but strengthen our principles, reveals Alison Kharsyntiew

Northeast United FC were slipping away from the championship race during the mid-season, while a string of poor performances saw their head coach Gerard Nus being sacked from his services. Khalid Jamil was appointed as the interim coach of the side and their fortunes have taken a turn since, having won three and shared points in their last five matches. The Highlanders’ assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew revealed that they haven’t tried to change their game a lot, but rather strengthened their principles.