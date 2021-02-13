Concerned about the number of games Liverpool have managed to win so far, admits Jurgen Klopp
In light of their poor run of form, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is concerned about the number of games Liverpool have managed to win so far this season. The Reds currently sit fourth on the Premier League table with them ten points behind Manchester City while having played one game more.
While Liverpool swept to the Premier League title last season, despite a bump in performances post Project-Restart, things haven’t been the same this season. Instead, the Reds have struggled to cope with injuries, the schedule, and various other issues that have seen them drop off the chasing pack. Yet, while Jurgen Klopp’s side does sit within the top four teams of the Premier League, their recent run of form has many concerned.
That is especially since the Reds have managed just the two wins in their last nine league games which have seen them drop ten points behind Manchester City. But in a recent interview, Jurgen Klopp admitted that the number of wins does have him concerned and that he “knows the reason why we are not flying”. The Liverpool boss further added that there is a “lot of points” left to win and Liverpool have the ability to do it.
"We have 15 games to go, a lot of points. It's not about where are the others or where they end up. It's just about us. I don't get the noise around the results to be honest. Whatever you wrote, I didn't read it. But I know what the situation is and I talk about results," Klopp said, reported the BBC.
"Even though I know the reason why we are not flying, I expect us to win more games than we have. That's what I am concerned about. We will try our absolute best to make the best season from now on. We will go for it. That's our job."
