Bayern Munich are very happy about move for Dayot Upamecano, confirms Hasan Salihamidzic
Today at 8:03 PM
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that the club have signed RB Leipzig center-back Dayot Upamecano to a five-year deal with the move set to take place in the summer. The French defender is considered to be one of the best young talents and has been linked with a move away.
In a stunning upset, Bayern Munich were reported to have signed Dayot Upamecano with an agreement between RB Leipzig and the Bavarians reportedly done and dusted. That has now been confirmed by Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic who revealed that a deal is indeed in place. Reports have indicated that the 2019/20 treble winner will pay the Frenchman’s €42.5 million release clause over the summer before Upamecano signs a five-year deal with them.
The Bavarians haven’t been the only ones linked with a move for the 22-year-old defender with serious interest coming from the Premier League. However, the Bavarians were completely confident over the move and Salihamidzic confirmed that Upamecano has also agreed upon personal terms with the club. The Bayern director further revealed that they believe in the young center-back especially given his development at Leipzig.
"Dayot Upamecano will play for Bayern for the next five years. We are very happy about it at FC Bayern. We had very good, intensive and professional discussions with Dayot and his advisor Volker Struth for many months. We knew that we had very strong competition. Upamecano is a young player, 22, whose qualities have already developed extraordinarily," Salihamidzic told Bild.
“I was always convinced that we had presented a good concept. We presented him with our vision of his career at Bayern. During the past week in Doha I had further talks with everyone involved. At the end of a long process, the players, family and management were convinced that FC Bayern was the right club."
