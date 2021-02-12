Nothing can be ruled out but Jorginho would be open to re-signing for Napoli, admits Jorge Santos
Today at 7:53 PM
Jorginho’s agent Jorge Santos has revealed that while it would take a good project for him to sign for Napoli, the Chelsea star is open to signing for the Partenopei again. The 29-year-old spent four years at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium before he joined the Blues under Maurizio Sarri.
While Jorginho played consistently last season under Frank Lampard, the Brazil-born Italy international struggled to make an appearance this season. However, things have changed under new manager Thomas Tuchel with the midfielder playing every league game under the German manager so far. But Tuchel has a wealth of options to choose from in midfield including the recently fit N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Billy Gilmour, and Jorginho which has caused problems.
That has seen reports link Jorginho with a move away and he was even linked with a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal over the summer. But with Napoli reportedly interested and Maurizio Sarri set to replace the under-fire Gennaro Gattuso at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Jorge Santos believes Jorginho would be open to the move. The midfielder’s agent asserted that it would have to be “a good project” but “nothing can be ruled out” for the 29-year-old.
“Football is dynamic and nothing can be ruled out. If Sarri returns to Napoli, he would make an attempt to bring Jorginho back. He is perfect for his football. I can't rule it out. He has two years left on his contract and is a regular starter for Italy. However, with a good project, he would be open to coming back,” Santos said, reported Goal.
