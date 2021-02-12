My target is to break back into the England squad, asserts James Maddison
Today at 5:35 PM
Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has confessed that his target has always been to break back into the England national team especially with the Euros coming around the corner. The 24-year-old has been in fine form for the Foxes this season with 19 goal contributions in 29 appearances.
Few players have been as impressive as James Maddison has been for Leicester City this season and the 24-year-old’s form has come at the perfect time. With the Euro 2020 around the corner, both Maddison and Phil Foden have done really well with the duo staking a claim to be a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the tournament. However, Southgate has options to pick from with Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, and a few others all thriving.
But with just the lone appearance for England to his name, fans are hoping that it changes especially given the way Maddison has played this season. That has seen the 24-year-old admit that he hopes he can show Gareth Southgate that he deserves the chance to play for the Three Lions. The Leicester City midfielder further added that he is “very hungry” for the chance and has been “working every day” in order to earn it.
"Hopefully that is something I can strive towards. That is not a target I will hide. I want to be back in the England squad, simple as that. If that wasn't my target there would be something wrong. I have come through the lower leagues and that feeling of representing my country against Montenegro was the best feeling ever," Maddison said, reported the BBC.
"That is something I am very hungry for. That is why I am working every day, why I am staying out on the training pitch longer to help this Leicester team and ultimately break back into the England team."
