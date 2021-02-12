Losing Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid was a big loss for Barcelona, proclaims Luis Garcia

Ronald Koeman’s appointment for Barcelona changed a lot of things as it saw the club let go of a few players as they looked to balance their books. That included letting go Luis Suarez and thus ending a six-year spell with the La Liga giants where he walked away as one of their top scorers. However, the 33-year-old signed for Atletico Madrid on a free-transfer window and has fit in rather brilliantly with the club and currently leads the La Liga's scoring charts.

But that has seen Barcelona struggle for goals with only Lionel Messi hitting double figures for goals in the league. That has seen Luis Garcia admit that the club needs a brand new center-forward especially given how badly they have been affected by Suarez’s departure. The former Barcelona midfielder further added that finding a new center-forward will be tough now especially given the club’s financial troubles.

“The departure of Suarez was a big loss. I think Barcelona were in a bit of a mess with the chairman, the new coach arriving and the situation with Lionel Messi. I think the best way for Suarez was to find a way out and not to fight Barcelona. He did well there and of course Atletico Madrid were there waiting for him. Diego Costa was injured and they saw the chance to bring in Suarez,” Garcia told Goal.

“And look at where he is now, getting sharper every weekend and top scorer of La Liga. He is showing how much of a killer he is inside the area. I think it was a big blow for Barcelona as it’s difficult to find a centre-forward like him, especially with the pandemic and a lack of money. We saw it in the January transfer market and how there were not many big moves. And it is no different for Barcelona.”