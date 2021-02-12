ISL 2020-21 | We could have stolen the game from Kerala Blasters FC, asserts Gerald Peyton

Even though Odisha FC are well out of contention for the play-offs and have only pride at stake, the ISL side has the potential to spoil a few parties. That was exactly what they did, by holding back Kerala Blasters FC to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Fatorda Stadium, last Thursday evening. The match was evenly poised, with both teams creating enough opportunities, but the deadlock was unhurt at the end. Odisha FC head coach feels that they could have easily stolen the game, had a couple of things gone in their favour.