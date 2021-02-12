ISL 2020-21 | Result against Odisha FC was difficult to explain and digest, reveals Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters FC only hope of making to the play-offs was to win the remaining four matches of the season and wait for other teams to lose some points. Taking the field as favourites against Odisha FC, the Blasters were expected to take the game by storm, but unfortunately, the match ended 2-2, along with it ended their title aspirations for the season. Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna stated that the outcome of the previous game was difficult to explain and digest, even though they did get enough opportunities to score goals, but just ended up netting two.