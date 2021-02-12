ISL 2020-21 | Last-chance saloon for Chennaiyin, Goa look to cement playoff spot

Even if they win, qualification is still a stretch with multiple permutations needing to work in their favour. But at this point, coach Csaba Laszlo knows that all his team can do right now is win whatever games they have left. "We had a big chance to win the game against Jamshedpur," said Laszlo. "They had just one shot on target but unfortunately we conceded an own goal and lost a game at the last minute. This is very painful because we had good chances to score and win the game. But we have to take it how it is and we have to concentrate on the next three games. It is most important that we go out against Goa and play for the club and show that we are still a good team.."