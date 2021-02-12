ISL 2020-21 | Hugo Boumous issued show cause notice by AIFF over disciplinary issues

It was during a high-voltage 3-3 draw against FC Goa last week that Mumbai City FC star Hugo Boumous was shown a fourth yellow card in the fifth minute of the injury time for ‘delaying the start of play’ and was shown a direct red card in the following minute after he abused the match officials regarding the same. It’s only after the AIFF Disciplinary Committee delved deeper into the matter that the governing body has issued a show-cause notice to the footballer. Boumous has been given time till 9 am on Friday to give a reply.