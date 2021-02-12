Expected more but Chelsea lacked rhythm and self-confidence, admits Thomas Tuchel

"We changed to a back four and took Marcos out for this tactical change. Andreas had to go out because he had a headache. The changes made it a little easier to get into the opponent's half and overcome the first press. We did it well at the start of the second half and played constantly in the opponent's half. We scored the goal and I had the feeling that they increased the risk but we stepped down in the little decisions," Tuchel told the BBC.