ISL 2020-21 | Target is to collect 12 points from four matches, reveals Kibu Vicuna

"Our objective is to get 12 points (from the remaining four games). We go match-by-match. Tomorrow, we have a challenge. We are treating the match very seriously, it is a good opportunity to get points and be close to the teams that are better than us in the league. If we get the points, everything is possible. We are not going to give up. We are going to get the best possible position," said the Kerala Blasters FC head coach, ahead of their game against Odisha FC, this Thursday evening.