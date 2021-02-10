ISL 2020-21 | It was a complete performance, admits Antonio Lopez Habas

The fixture which was supposed to be one of the biggest ones this season turned out to be a one-sided affair with ATK-Mohun Bagan staring as favourites even before the starting whistle. Giving away a penalty in the 37th minute of the game did not help Bengaluru FC either, with them totally surrendering after Roy Krishna converted from the spot. The second goal was inevitable, even though the manner in which Marcelinho scored was a bonus. ATK-Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas is thrilled with the win and was convinced that they played a complete performance.