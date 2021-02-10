ISL 2020-21 | Conceding penalty was the turning point, asserts Naushad Moosa

Bengaluru FC’s miserable season could have been rescued only if they had shown intent in their remaining matches, but that has not been the case so far. Even though it was obvious that that the game against defending champions ATK-Mohun Bagan wouldn’t be a cakewalk, but the manner in which they lost was not acceptable for any of their well wishers. Their interim coach Naushad Moosa feels that giving away the penalty in the 37th minute of the game was the turning of the game, which they eventually lost 0-2.