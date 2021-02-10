Divyansh Singh Pawar creates new world record in National Selection trials

Today at 7:42 PM
Shooter Divyansh Singh Pawar struck a world record with a score of 253.1 in the men’s 10m Air Rifle T4 event of the National Selection Trials. Saurabh Chaudhary (men’s 10m Air Pistol), Chinky Yadav (women’s 25m Air Pistol), and Tejaswini Sawant claimed top spots in their respective events.
Storming into the limelight during the 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup, in Suhl, Divyansh Singh Pawar made it big by bagging a quota in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It was on Wednesday that the 18-year old smashed a world record with a score of 253.1 in the men’s 10m Air Rifle T4 event of the National Selection, in New Delhi.
Having qualified as third with a score of 629.7, Divyansh outclassed a bunch of young shooters to win the final on the last shot, edging past another Tokyo-bound athlete - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. Both of them played out a neck-to-neck encounter, with them tied at the 23rd shot with scores of 232 each, while both registered 242.2 by the end of the 24th shot.
It was the last shot that the current world number one proved his mettle, by scoring a massive 10.9 to get past the world record with ease. Aishwary was also impressive with his shot, registering 10.4, missing out on the world record of 252.8 by just 0.2 points. Saurabh Chaudhary (men’s 10m Air Pistol), Chinky Yadav (women’s 25m Air Pistol), and Tejaswini Sawant (women’s 50m Rifle 3 positions T4) won top spots in their respective events.
