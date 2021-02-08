To have Lionel Messi in PSG’s squad would be magnificent, proclaims Marco Verratti
Today at 7:40 PM
Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti has confessed that he is overjoyed and excited at the potential of the Parisians bringing Lionel Messi to the Ligue 1 as he has always wanted to play with him. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou and PSG are rumoured to be a top suitor.
While Goal has reported that Lionel Messi is looking to wait until the end of the season before deciding his future, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill. It has seen the Argentine linked to nearly every club on the planet especially since he has only six months left on his current contract. But reports have further indicated that no deal has been struck with Barcelona over a contract extension as of yet, which has seen PSG pounce.
The Ligue 1 giants have been launching a charm offensive on Messi with Sporting director Leonardo and Angel Di Maria both welcoming the Argentine to the club. While that hasn’t gone down well with Barcelona, Marco Verratti has joined the party and admitted how “magnificent” it would be to add Messi to the PSG squad. He further implied that Messi and Neymar together would be a great combination, especially if it were to take place at PSG.
“Of course, I would like to play with Messi. To have him in the squad would be something magnificent, one more thing that football would give to me. I would give the ball to Neymar and Messi and stay behind to just enjoy watching them a bit,” Verratti said, reported Goal.
