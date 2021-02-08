Not right moment for Tottenham to discuss new deal with Son Heung-Min, reveals Jose Mourinho

“Son is not a problem. He has a contract still for a couple of years if I am not wrong, maybe even three. I believe, just to wait for the right moment to do it. Probably this situation with the world where we are, the Covid situation, I do not think it is the right moment for players and clubs to discuss contracts with so many people losing jobs and not working and difficulties. I believe that when the sun shines again for the world, I believe the club and Sonny they are going to arrive quite easily to a conclusion," Mourinho said, reported Goal.