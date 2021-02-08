Marcus Rashford is not going to be clinical center-forward like Edinson Cavani, asserts Andy Cole
Today at 7:27 PM
Former Manchester United star Andy Cole believes that Marcus Rashford will never be as clinical as Edinson Cavani and won’t be able to hit that 20 to 25 goals mark every season. The 23-year-old has had a good season for the Red Devils this year with sixteen goals in thirty-five appearances so far.
After both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford thrived last season, many expected the Red Devils’ front-men to continue that run of form but that hasn’t been the case. While Martial has struggled, Rashford has done relatively well, although not as well as many have expected him to do. The 23-year-old has still managed to net 16 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions with six in the Champions League and eight in the Premier League.
But the forward is nowhere close to the likes of Mohamed Salah or Harry Kane which has seen many admit that he could never hit the 25 goals per season mark despite the hype that surrounds him. That was reiterated by Andy Cole as he admitted that Rashford “is not going to be a clinical center-forward like a Cavani”. The former Manchester United star further added that he doesn’t believe Rashford has that clinical side to him.
“Marcus is not going to be a clinical centre-forward like a Cavani. Marcus will nick himself a certain amount of goals season in, season out, but he won’t be that individual you’re looking for to score 20 to 25 goals. I don’t think Marcus has got that clinical side in him. If you look at what Man Utd have now with Cavani; you know what you’re going to get [with him], it’s as simple as that,” Cole told talkSPORT.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Marcus Rashford
- Edinson Cavani
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.