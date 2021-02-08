Marcus Rashford is not going to be clinical center-forward like Edinson Cavani, asserts Andy Cole

After both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford thrived last season, many expected the Red Devils’ front-men to continue that run of form but that hasn’t been the case. While Martial has struggled, Rashford has done relatively well, although not as well as many have expected him to do. The 23-year-old has still managed to net 16 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions with six in the Champions League and eight in the Premier League.