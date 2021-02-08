Chelsea are back in shape but we need to keep putting pressure on top-four contenders, admits Timo Werner
Today at 7:23 PM
Timo Werner has confessed that there was a point where Chelsea’s squad didn’t believe they would make the top four but things have changed and the Blues need to keep their pressure going. Thomas Tuchel’s arrival has turned things around the Stamford Bridge with them winning consecutive league games.
With just three wins in their last ten Premier League games under Frank Lampard, many at Chelsea were very concerned about the way the Blues were performing. That saw Lampard lose his job and Thomas Tuchel take over with the changes very obvious despite the German boss being only four games into his latest managerial job. The former Paris Saint-Germain boss has, however, won consecutive games for the first time in months.
Not only that, it has seen Chelsea climb back up the table with them now only one point behind reigning champions Liverpool in fourth place. It has seen Timo Werner admit that the squad were concerned with how the Blues were moving through the gears under Lampard, especially with a top four place looking unlikely. Werner also added that things have changed now and that Chelsea are “back in shape” and need to keep putting pressure on the other sides.
“If we go back three or four matches, when the manager was not yet here, we were nine or ten points behind the top four. We watched the table and were like, ‘oh, it might not be so good at the end of the season’. Now we are really good, back in shape, and I think if we keep going like this we can put more pressure on the other teams,” Werner told Chelsea's 5th Stand app.
