RB Leipzig v Liverpool to be held in Budapest over Germany’s COVID-19 regulations
Today at 7:01 PM
Liverpool will travel to Budapest, in Hungary, in order to play their round of 16 tie against RB Leipzig due to Germany’s coronavirus protocols preventing the game from taking place in Leipzig. The German side revealed that the choices had dropped to either Tottenham’s stadium or Budapest.
Earlier this week, it emerged that Liverpool would be unable to play their Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie against RB Leipzig in Germany due to the country’s COVID-19 protocols. That saw reports indicate that the fixture could be postponed beyond the February 17 UK travel ban imposed in Germany but that was refuted. However, RB Leipzig’s CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, confirmed that Tottenham’s stadium and Budapest were in the running to be the replacement arena.
Liverpool have now confirmed and revealed that their first-leg tie against RB Leipzig will take place in Budapest at the Puskas Arena on the same date. Nothing else will change, the statement confirmed, with only the location of the game as the Hungarian coronavirus protocols aren’t as strict as Germany’s. The statement also revealed that the return leg will be played, as per usual, at Anfield in March.
“Liverpool's Champions League last-16, first-leg tie with RB Leipzig will be played in Budapest. The Hungarian capital will host the meeting between the sides at Puskas Arena on Tuesday February 16 as COVID-19 regulations in Germany prevent the Reds from being able to contest the fixture at the Red Bull Arena. The return leg will be played at Anfield on Wednesday March 10,” reads the statement released by the club’s official website.
Our first-leg tie with @RBLeipzig_EN will be played at the Puskas Arena. #LFC | #UCL— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2021
