PSG respect our rivals and other clubs including Barcelona, asserts Mauricio Pochettino

Years after Neymar signed for Paris Saint-Germain in sensational circumstances from Barcelona, the two clubs are at it again but this time over Lionel Messi. The Argentine’s future has been football’s biggest interest over the last six months or so, especially with the 33-year-old entering the final six months of his current contract. That allows him to speak to clubs outside Spain over a pre-contract agreement but no potential move has taken place at the moment.