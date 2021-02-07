Manchester United should not be considered as title chasers, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 6:34 PM
On the back of a 3-3 draw against Everton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that while Manchester United have improved, they aren’t and should not be considered as title challengers. The Red Devils currently sit in second place, two points behind leaders Manchester City on the Premier League table.
With just one loss in their last fifteen Premier League outings, a run that has seen the club win all but four games, many expected Manchester United to sweep Everton aside. While the Red Devils did exactly that in the first half, things did not exactly go according to plan in the second half. Instead, the club were forced to watch as the Toffees somehow managed to sneak a late equaliser to prevent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from going top of the table.
But the Red Devils are still six two points behind Manchester City although they have played two more league games than their cross city rivals. However, it was seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admit that his side “should not even be considered as title chasers” because they’re still a team that’s improving. The United boss further added that while they “have come a long way”, there is still a lot to do.
“We are not talking about winning titles. We have come a long way, this team. We should not even be considered as title chasers. That is more talk that you (the media) are saying We need to be better as a team and see where we end up. Going forward, we need to stop conceding easy goals,” Solskjaer said, reported Goal.
Manchester United swept to a 2-0 lead in the first half against Carlo Ancelotti’s men thanks to some superb football but struggled in the second half. Instead, they were forced to watch as Everton scored twice in the space of five minutes to level the scores. But a Scott McTominay goal seemed to have won it for the Red Devils until Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late winner sealed the draw. Solskjaer further added that while his side played some “good football” they can’t concede “three goals from three shots on target” and need to improve defensively.
"We played some good football in the second half but conceded three goals from three shots on target. When you do that it is disappointing. I wouldn't blame anyone on the goals but we know we could have done better as a team on all of them. Results create the mood, the last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed. We have lost two points on a long thump upfield which we should have defended,” he added.
