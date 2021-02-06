Will retire at Barcelona because I don’t see myself on another team, confesses Gerard Pique

In light of rumours over a potential move away, Gerard Pique has admitted that he will retire at Barcelona and has always asserted that fact especially since he doesn’t want to play for another team. The 34-year-old has spent more than a decade at the club, winning numerous accolades along the way.

Few players have been as consistent for Barcelona as Gerard Pique with the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Carles Puyol and a few others on that list. But the centerback’s consistency in defense and combined with the fact that he is still thriving for the club has seen many claiming that he is amongst the club’s greatest ever players. While few will disagree with that, Pique’s future has been up in the air especially with him recently turning 34.

That has seen him linked with moves to Italy and France but so far nothing has materialized despite his game-time at the Camp Nou reducing in recent years. But in a recent interview, the Spaniard admitted that he has no motivations to play for another club in his career with the two just fine for him. Pique further added that he has “always said that” he would retire at Barcelona and reiterated that fact once again.

"I will retire at Barca. I've always said that. I play football because I'm representing Barca. I don't see myself on another team. I wouldn't have the motivation, it would be a drama,” Pique said, reported Goal.

Many have been, however, concerned at the quality of center-backs that Barcelona posses at the moment especially in light of Samuel Umtiti and Pique’s struggles for form. They’re not the only ones with Clement Lenglet also struggling but one man has stood out so far and that is Ronald Araujo. It has seen Pique admit that the 21-year-old is the future for Barcelona and could be playing until he is well within his mid-thirties for the club.

"Araujo is a great centre-back, and will be for 10 or 15 years. He has everything. He is very young and has a very good head. Also, he is physically strong, fast and powerful, and has good ball control.

“La Masia is working very well and during his time in Segunda B with the youth team he matured, and now with the first team he has taken the opportunity. We need to help him to be the best player possible,” he added.