ISL 2020-21 | We need a vaccine to score goals, insists Csaba Laszlo

“Every game in which we don't get the three points is painful. Because I want to win every game and I try to prepare my team for victory, not to draw or not to lose. You have to accept sometimes the opponents have a better day or we're unlucky. We are more or less unlucky with scoring goals and if he had won today, we could have closde the gap. But I don't give up because we have four games and if the performance is the same, maybe we will score the goals. And we don't give up," explained Laszlo.