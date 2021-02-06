ISL 2020-21 | We need a vaccine to score goals, insists Csaba Laszlo

Today at 10:42 AM
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo stated that their team have been so unlucky that they needed a vaccine to score goals this season. With the draw, Chennaiyin FC remains at the eighth position in the league table, with 17 points from 16 matches, with just three wins to their name.
Chennaiyin FC’s campaign has taken a turn for the worse, with them winless in the last five matches now. The ‘Marina Machans’ have been unlucky to say the least, but they have to take responsibility of the debacle, now that they are virtually out of the race for the championship. Following the 0-0 loss against Bengaluru FC last Friday evening, Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo stated that their team have been so unlucky that they needed a vaccine to score goals this season.
"If I knew it 100 per cent. I will tell it to my players and then to the media. We are fighting against Covid. Maybe somebody can give me a vaccine for goalscoring. I just think there are so many clear chances. So unlucky. It's not even bad decisions,” said Csaba Laszlo, following the 0-0 stalemate.
"Every team, every football coach can teach how to create chances, how to get in behind the defence. But I think we defending relatively well. This is not even a concentration or lack of fortune,” added the manager.
In spite of the draw, the manager is not giving up. With four games left, they can register a total of 12 points and get them closer to the top-four spot. They are set to play against Jamshedpur FC in their next game on February 10 at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin.
“Every game in which we don't get the three points is painful. Because I want to win every game and I try to prepare my team for victory, not to draw or not to lose. You have to accept sometimes the opponents have a better day or we're unlucky. We are more or less unlucky with scoring goals and if he had won today, we could have closde the gap. But I don't give up because we have four games and if the performance is the same, maybe we will score the goals. And we don't give up," explained Laszlo.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.