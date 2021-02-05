ISL 2020-21 | We are totally disappointed to not get three points, admits Juan Ferrando

FC Goa have been one of the better sides in the ongoing Indian Super League, barring the top two, but their string of draws in the last four matches have put them in jeopardy in the context of the play-offs. They needed nothing less than a win against Northeast United last Thursday evening, at the Tilak Maidan, but had to walk away with one point in the end. Their head coach Juan Ferrando admitted that he was totally disappointed with the draw against Northeast United FC and was expecting three points in the same.