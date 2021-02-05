ISL 2020-21 | We are totally disappointed to not get three points, admits Juan Ferrando

Today at 2:43 PM
FC Goa head Juan Ferrando admitted that he was totally disappointed with the draw against Northeast United FC last Thursday evening, at Tilak Maidan. The Gaurs are still afloat at the third position in the league table, with 22 points from 15 matches, with five wins to their name so far.
"We are totally disappointed not to get three points. It was difficult after the injury to Princeton Rebello. We practice in building the game. Sometimes in the second half, we played (direct) and when you play like that, it is difficult to control, said Juan Ferrando, after Thursday’s game.
In spite of taking the lead twice during the game, the Gaurs conceded each time – from penalty kicks. As per the FC Goa boss, they have to improve their game going into the business end of the tournament, especially to build momentum and keep control of it.
“It is very important to control the timing (of the tackles), maybe the tackle is not (timed well). it is necessary to build the game and control the space, to find the free players and continue the action. We need to improve a lot. We have more players here. Maybe we can work with all the players,” added the Spaniard.
