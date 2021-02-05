ISL 2020-21 | Wanted to win, but happy with the point, asserts Khalid Jamil

Northeast United FC’s miraculous turnaround in the ongoing Indian Super League was unexpected when the management sacked Gerard Nus a few weeks ago. But Khalid Jamil, a vastly experienced coach in Indian football, took charge of the side and guided them to three back-to-back victories, while they could have also scripted the fourth on the trot, only for FC Goa to play some quality football to deny them the same. The former I-League winning coach admitted that he wanted his boys to win the game, but was happy to get a point at the end against a tough FC Goa side.