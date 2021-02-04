Reports | Lionel Messi yet to decide future beyond the summer despite PSG interest

Few players’ futures have been discussed as much as Lionel Messi’s has over the last five odd months especially in light of his transfer request over the summer. The Argentine’s future has been up in the air for quite sometime and Barcelona’s problems haven’t helped with that. However, now with only six months left on his current deal and the fact that the 33-year-old is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Spain, has seen many concerned.