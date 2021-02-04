ISL 2020-21 | We have lot of positivity around the side, reveals Naushad Moosa

Today at 8:53 PM
Bengaluru FC interim head coach Naushad Moosa has admitted that there is a lot of positivity around the team, after the win over SC East Bengal in the previous game. The Blues are currently at the sixth position in the league table with 18 points from 15 matches, having won just four matches so far.
Bengaluru FC halted their eight-match unbeaten streak by registering a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal in the previous game at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco a few days ago. But, the ‘Blues’ need to keep on winning to stay alive in the contention for a top-four finish in the league table and make the cut to the play-offs. Ahead of their game against Chennaiyin FC, Naushad Moosa revealed that there there is a lot of positivity around the side after their last win.
“There is a lot of positivity (after the win) now. Of course, the players believed in each other and the way we have been playing for the last two-three games. We have been more compact. As in the match against Hyderabad (letting go a two-goal lead to draw 2-2), you didn't see the same mistakes happening again and everyone was more cautious,” said Naushad Moosa, ahead of Friday’s game.
Meanwhile, the squad is plagued with injuries; with their dependable centre-back Juanan out of the season owing to an injury, while Cleiton Silva has also suffered a hamstring problem. Youngster Leon Augustine suffered an injury in the last game and will be out of action for two to three weeks, but Erik Paartalu will make a return in the upcoming game.
“Cleiton (Silva) is having hamstring problems. He's an important player for us so we have to be careful. I don't have Leon also. He has a hamstring injury. The youngster was really doing well but he'll be out for two-to-three weeks now. Parag, when he came in as a midfielder, he did well. Juanan is out for the season," informed the former India International.
