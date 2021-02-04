ISL 2020-21 | We can still qualify for play-offs, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Today at 8:57 PM
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo still believes that they can make it to the top four of the league table and qualify for the play-offs in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League. The ‘Marina Machans’ currently sit in eighth place on the league table, with 16 points from 15 matches.
“If you want to be in the top four, we have to win the remaining games and this is not too much. We have five finals and this is what we are working towards. I hope that we can showcase not just good football but also that we can score goals. We created so many chances but we didn't score. I hope that we have more luck against Bengaluru," said Csaba Laszlo, during the pre-match press conference.
Chennaiyin FC suffered a major blow when their playmaker Rafael Crivellaro was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. It saw them roped in former FC Goa star Manuel Lanzarote as a replacement, with him set to make his debut for them in the upcoming match. With loads of experience under his belt, he’s going to be an asset for the squad.
“Lanza (rote) was in India for a couple of years. He's a good player and he knows the Indian [Super] League. He's a player who can make a difference and I hope he can help us bring back the creativity in the midfield,” added the manager.
