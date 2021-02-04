ISL 2020-21 | Proud of the attitude and character of the players, admits Sergio Lobera

Mumbai City FC’s 12-match unbeaten streak came to a halt during their last game against Northeast United FC, having suffered a 1-2 loss last weekend. With the gap between them and second-placed ATK-Mohun Bagan narrowing down to 3 points, the Islanders needed a win to maintain keep their position safe. Even though it was an evenly contested match, Mumbai City FC managed to log full points by registering a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC last evening at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin. Their head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that he was proud of the attitude and character of the players.