ISL 2020-21 | Mumbai City FC did not deserve to win the game, claims Kibu Vicuna

Today at 12:56 PM
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna believes that Mumbai City FC did not deserve to win the game last evening at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin. The Tuskers remain at the ninth position in the league table with 16 points from 15 games, with just three wins to their name so far.
Kerala Blasters FC’s late resurgence in the Indian Super League and an aim to sneak into the top-four of the league table came to a halt on Wednesday, with them losing 1-2 to league leaders Mumbai City FC last evening. Even though the ‘Tuskers’ took the lead in the 27th minute of the game, Bipin Singh's 46th-minute strike, followed by the winner from a spot-kick, meant Kerala Blasters FC were walking out with empty hands. Their head coach, however, believed that the Islanders did not deserve to win as the game was pretty evenly balanced.
"We played well and created chances. We were toe-to-toe against the best team in the league. We are not lucky. I think the match was very even. We reacted well and we had our chances, we went toe-to-toe against them. They didn't deserve to win tonight, but the result is the result,” said Kibu Vicuna, during the post-match press conference.
In spite of playing good quality football, Kibu Vicuna’s men have been denied full points in their last four matches. According to the Spaniard, football has been ‘cruel’ to them and they should have earned much more points than they have till now.
"In the last few games, it has been the same story. Football, in the last few games, has been cruel. We should have much more points than what we have. In football, we have to see beyond the result, we competed well,” said the former I-League winning coach.
“We didn't play for a draw, Blasters play to win games. I am proud of the team, sometimes football is not mathematics. We are unlucky, I think the team's improving.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.