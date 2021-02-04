ISL 2020-21 | Mumbai City FC did not deserve to win the game, claims Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters FC’s late resurgence in the Indian Super League and an aim to sneak into the top-four of the league table came to a halt on Wednesday, with them losing 1-2 to league leaders Mumbai City FC last evening. Even though the ‘Tuskers’ took the lead in the 27th minute of the game, Bipin Singh's 46th-minute strike, followed by the winner from a spot-kick, meant Kerala Blasters FC were walking out with empty hands. Their head coach, however, believed that the Islanders did not deserve to win as the game was pretty evenly balanced.