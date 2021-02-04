Eden Hazard is stuck in vicious circle and it’s not easy to break, confesses Kristof Sas
Today at 9:47 PM
Belgium national team doctor Kristof Sas believes that Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard is trapped in a vicious circle of injuries and it’s an easy one to break. The former Chelsea forward has been sidelined with yet another injury which will see the 29-year-old spend another spell out of the team.
A lot was expected out of Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid last summer but instead, the Belgian struggled immensely with injury after injury. So far, according to Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old has spent 320 days out with injuries with him missing nearly 50 games of action. That has effectively meant that Hazard spent most of last season, including lockdown, with an injury and this hasn’t gotten better this season.
The Belgian has already missed out on 24 games this season, according to Transfermarkt and it has seen Hazard make only 35 appearances for the Los Blancos. That has seen Kristof Sas admit that he is worried for the former Chelsea star as he believes that he is stuck in a “vicious cycle”. Sas further added that this does cause problems for the national team but Hazard’s consistent injuries are “worrying” many.
"Eden is in a vicious circle and it's not easy to come out of. We are waiting to hear more about it but it's worrying. We would have preferred for Eden to have played everything for Madrid. It's the best way to arrive at the European Championship in good condition." Sas said, reported ESPN.
The Real Madrid star isn’t the only Belgian out injured with Dries Mertens, Kevin De Bruyne, and even Dennis Praet all suffering various injuries but it is Hazard’s problems that concern the team. That is because it is a “chronic relapse, that in the end, it always comes out badly”. Sas further added that while the other three players can recover and get back to full fitness before the Euros 2020, Hazard’s case is a different one.
"The injuries of players like [Leicester City's Dennis] Praet, [Napoli's Dries] Mertens or [Manchester City's Kevin] De Bruyne don't concern us at this point in view of the European Championship. It's even a rest. They can resume but with Eden is different. It's a chronic relapse, that in the end, it always comes out badly. The situation is not complicated for us but he must find a way around this impasse," Sas added.
