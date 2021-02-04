Disrespectful of Paris Saint-Germain to speak about Lionel Messi, proclaims Ronald Koeman

Lionel Messi’s contract expires at the end of the current league season and so far, Barcelona have failed to come to an understanding over a new deal. That does allow the Argentine to open conversations with a club from outside Europe and the 33-year-old has Europe’s biggest and best sides chasing after him. But while no move or offer has materialized as of yet, PSG have been courting the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for quite some-time.