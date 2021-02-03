Ruben Dias has made it difficult to drop him because of his mentality and performances, claims Pep Guardiola
Today at 7:48 PM
Pep Guardiola has confessed that Ruben Dias’ performances and his mentality has made it impossible for him to drop him because of the way Dias has transformed the team. The former Benfica captain signed for Manchester City over the summer window and has played every league game so far.
When Manchester City signed Ruben Dias from Liga Nos giants Benfica, few expected the Portuguese defender to adapt properly to the tougher Premier League. But the 23-year-old has confounded his critics because he has proven to be the perfect solution to the Cityzens’ defensive issues. Somehow, Dias has managed to single-handedly transform the club’s back-line and has formed an incredible partnership with John Stones.
That has seen the former Benfica captain lavished with a lot of praise but none more than from manager Pep Guardiola. In his latest interview, the Spaniard confessed that Dias is a perfectionist, both on and off the field, and the club are “more than satisfied” with the way he has performed. Guardiola further added that the center-back is not someone who just “plays good” but he is someone who improves everyone around him because of the Dias plays.
"Every step he (Ruben Dias) does, at home, on or off the pitch, eating, sleeping, recovering time, preparation time, everything is to be perfect during this 95-minute football game. It depends on him to maintain and hopefully we can help him to grow. We are more than satisfied,” Guardiola said, reported ESPN.
“He's not just a player who plays good, he's a player who makes the other guys play good too. It's 90 minutes talking, 90 minutes communicating, 90 minutes saying what they have to do in every single action. When that happens, it's difficult for me and undroppable."
