Reports | Neymar set to sign four year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain

While Neymar is considered to be one of the best players on the planet, the Brazilian’s future at PSG has been up in the air for quite some time. That has sent the rumour mill into overdrive with the fact that the 28-year-old has only eighteen months left on his current contract, only adding to the club’s problems. Not only that, it has seen Barcelona and Real Madrid keep an eye out on his situation with reports indicating that the former Barcelona forward was itching for a move back to Spain.