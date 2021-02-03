ISL 2020-21 | The mentality of the players against SC East Bengal was really nice, admits Naushad Moosa

Today at 11:26 AM
Bengaluru FC interim coach Naushad Moosa admitted that the mentality of the players was really nice during their match against SC East Bengal last Tuesday evening. The Blues can still make it to the play-offs, with them currently placed at the sixth spot, with 18 points from 15 matches.
Bengaluru FC were looking not-so-good midway through the league, with them losing four games on the trot, during which the management sacked the then head coach Carles Cuadrat, to make way for Naushad Moosa. After initial hiccups, the interim coach registered his first win against SC East Bengal last Tuesday evening at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco. The manager was pleased with the mentality of the players and the way they fought till the final whistle.
"To tell you the truth, more than me, I am so happy for the players. They were fighting till the final whistle and it was really nice to see that. The mentality was really nice,” said Naushad Moosa, after the win over SC East Bengal.
In spite of logging three points, Moosa is convinced that the lack of a proper number 9 is hurting them a lot, with the left-wing getting exposed quite often. The Blues can, however, still make it to the play-offs, with them currently placed at the sixth spot, with 18 points from 15 matches.
“The problem with Bengaluru this year is (not) having a proper number 9 and the left-wing was getting exposed a lot. So my main focus was to block that left-wing and have someone hold the ball upfront, it has really worked for us," concluded Moosa.
