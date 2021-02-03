ISL 2020-21 | The mentality of the players against SC East Bengal was really nice, admits Naushad Moosa

Bengaluru FC were looking not-so-good midway through the league, with them losing four games on the trot, during which the management sacked the then head coach Carles Cuadrat, to make way for Naushad Moosa. After initial hiccups, the interim coach registered his first win against SC East Bengal last Tuesday evening at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco. The manager was pleased with the mentality of the players and the way they fought till the final whistle.