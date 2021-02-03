ISL 2020-21 | Robbie Fowler set to face five-match ban and hefty fine

Today at 11:28 AM
SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler is set to face a minimum ban of five matches and a fine of Rs 6 lakh for his racist comment against referees after the match against FC Goa last week. The Red and Gold brigade are winless in their last five matches, having collected just 13 points so far.
SC East Bengal have been one of the weakest teams in the Indian Super League so far, having won just two games so far. It was following their clash against FC Goa last week, that ended 1-1, their head coach Robbie Fowler had allegedly said that the refereeing was either ‘anti-English’ or ‘anti-East Bengal.’ Owing to the incident, the manager is set to face a minimum ban of five matches and a fine of Rs 6 lakh, if proven guilty.
"The match commissioner has taken a strong note of the incident and reported the matter to the disciplinary committee which will take the decision after hearing Fowler's version on Wednesday evening," stated an ISL official, as reported by PTI.
Meanwhile, the video footage of the former Liverpool star making the remark has been deleted from all platforms. The All India Football Federation (AIFF)’s disciplinary committee will take a final decision on Wednesday after hearing Fowler’s side of the story.
