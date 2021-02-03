ISL 2020-21 | Robbie Fowler set to face five-match ban and hefty fine

SC East Bengal have been one of the weakest teams in the Indian Super League so far, having won just two games so far. It was following their clash against FC Goa last week, that ended 1-1, their head coach Robbie Fowler had allegedly said that the refereeing was either ‘anti-English’ or ‘anti-East Bengal.’ Owing to the incident, the manager is set to face a minimum ban of five matches and a fine of Rs 6 lakh, if proven guilty.