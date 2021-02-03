Have started to adapt to things more and more around Chelsea, admits Hakim Ziyech

"Yes, of course. I have now been here six or seven months and I have started to adapt to things more and more. At the beginning everything is new and it is nice but I really also love to be around my family and my mother and my brothers and friends, but at this time it is not possible. So after a while it was a little bit difficult but you start to get used to it. I have not met the fans properly yet,” Ziyech told Chelsea’s official website.