Real Madrid confirm Florentino Perez testing positive for COVID-19

Not even two weeks after Zinedine Zidane testing positive for the coronavirus, Real Madrid have confirmed that Florentino Perez has returned a positive test. The Los Blancos president has been an integral part of the club since his re-election in 2009 with him watching the Santiago Bernabeu side hit new heights over the last decade. That includes four Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles along the way with Zinedine Zidane playing a key role in them.