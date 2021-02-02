Real Madrid confirm Florentino Perez testing positive for COVID-19
Today at 7:27 PM
In a statement, Real Madrid have confirmed that president Florentino Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been placed in self-isolation. The Los Blancos president is an influential member with him transforming the way the Santiago Bernabeu side has done over the last decade.
Not even two weeks after Zinedine Zidane testing positive for the coronavirus, Real Madrid have confirmed that Florentino Perez has returned a positive test. The Los Blancos president has been an integral part of the club since his re-election in 2009 with him watching the Santiago Bernabeu side hit new heights over the last decade. That includes four Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles along the way with Zinedine Zidane playing a key role in them.
The La Liga giants confirmed the news in a statement released earlier today and also revealed that their president is “not showing any symptoms”. Perez will now, according to the COVID-19 protocols in Spain, spend the next ten days in quarantine and will have to test negative before he can return to work at the club.
"Real Madrid CF would like to inform that our president Florentino Perez has tested positive in the Covid-19 tests that he periodically undergoes, although he is not showing any symptoms," reads the statement on Real Madrid's website.
Comunicado Oficial#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 2, 2021
