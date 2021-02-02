ISL 2020-21 | Want to talk about the next game rather than referees, states Kibu Vicuna

Having gone 2-0 up in the last game, Kerala Blasters FC gave away three goals and walked away with an unlikely loss, ending all but their hopes of making it to the playoffs this season. With yet another controversial decision going the opposite way against ATK-Mohun Bagan, Kibu Vicuna does not want to make a fuss about it as done by other coaches in the league. Instead, he wants to focus on his football team and the game ahead of them - against Mumbai City FC.