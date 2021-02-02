ISL 2020-21 | One bad result is not going to affect us, asserts Sergio Lobera

Today at 9:32 PM
Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera has admitted that one bad result is not going to affect them, with them already in a comfortable position while they were also unbeaten for 12 matches in a row. The ‘Islanders’ are at the pole position in the league table with 30 points from 14 matches.
Mumbai City FC have hardly set a foot wrong in this edition of the Indian Super League, barring a couple of outings against Northeast United, having lost both of them. The loss to the ‘Highlanders’ in the previous game ended their 12-match unbeaten streak, closing the gap between the leaders and second-placed ATK-Mohun Bagan. With them set to play against Kerala Blasters FC this Wednesday evening, Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that one bad result is not going to affect them, with them already in a comfortable position.
“We knew this situation was possible to happen because it's practically impossible not to lose a game in a season. Never before was one (ISL) team unbeaten for 12 games. One (bad) result doesn't affect us because we need to continue improving and working with the same ambition. Obviously, we need to learn from our mistakes but I'm not worried about our situation," said Sergio Lobera, during the pre-match press conference.
Even though Kerala Blasters FC are at the ninth position on the league table, Lobera is not convinced to take them lightly, stating that the ‘Tuskers’ have improved a lot in the course of the season. Mumbai City FC won 2-0 in the encounter between these two sides.
"Kerala Blasters have improved a lot. Now they are competing and playing very well. The first half of the last game (3-2 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan) was a very good example of this. They try to play from the back with very good players but the most important thing is to put our focus on ourselves and compete against a very good team," explained the Spaniard.
