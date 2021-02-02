ISL 2020-21 | One bad result is not going to affect us, asserts Sergio Lobera

Mumbai City FC have hardly set a foot wrong in this edition of the Indian Super League, barring a couple of outings against Northeast United, having lost both of them. The loss to the ‘Highlanders’ in the previous game ended their 12-match unbeaten streak, closing the gap between the leaders and second-placed ATK-Mohun Bagan. With them set to play against Kerala Blasters FC this Wednesday evening, Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that one bad result is not going to affect them, with them already in a comfortable position.