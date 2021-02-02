ISL 2020-21 | Odisha FC sack head coach Stuart Baxter over abhorrent comments

There have been numerous issues with the quality of refereeing in the ongoing Indian Super League, with several wrong decisions paving way for controversies. While many coaches have openly criticised for the same in the past, Odisha FC manager Stuart Baxter has taken the protest to a crude level. In protest of a penalty not given, the Englishman made foul comments on ‘rape’ during the post-match press conference last evening after the loss to Jamshedpur FC.