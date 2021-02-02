ISL 2020-21 | Jamshedpur FC rope in Boris Singh, export Amarjit Singh Kiyam

“FC Goa is a side that I have admired for a long time. This is a great honour to get the opportunity to represent the people of Goa and wear the shirt," Singh was quoted as saying in a release. When FC Goa came knocking, I knew this was an opportunity I had to take. I am here to win and Goa has a winners' DNA. I am excited about the vision of the club,” said Amarjit, after signing over the dotted line.